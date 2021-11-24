Denarius Price Reaches $0.29 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Denarius has a market cap of $2.23 million and $78.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

VIP Token (VIP) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Denarius’ total supply is 7,686,536 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Building upon the original Bitcoin. Denarius features changes such as Stealth Addresses, Native TOR, Cross-Chain Atomic Swaps, Proof of Data, Hybrid MasterNode System (Fortuna Stakes), Encrypted Messaging, Multi-Signature Addresses & Transactions, and Tribus (a new PoW hashing algorithm). A maximum of 10,000,000 D is to be created during the hybrid PoW/PoS lifecycle of 3 years, which then transitions to Proof of Stake (6% APR) entirely after the first 3 years. Denarius also has Proof of Data and IPFS built into the wallet. The wallet runs on all existing Operating Systems and for those who use Coinomi wallet, you can find it there as well. Denarius has a Hybrid MasterNode system named Fortuna Stakes. It aims to have a fair distribution reward system which ensures that all Fortuna Stakes receive the same income over time. Fortuna Stakes reportedly receive 33% of each POW & POS block that is mined. FS/MN Collateral is 5000 D. Tribus (Latin for three) is the Proof of Work hashing algorithm used in Denarius. Tribus consists of three of what it believes to be the most popular and secure cryptography algorithms that were featured in the NIST5: JH, Keccak, and Echo. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

