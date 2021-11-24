Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 4%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 138,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,378,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,572 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,751 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 8,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,885,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

