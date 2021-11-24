Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 4%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 138,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,378,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.
The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 2.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,572 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,751 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 8,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,885,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
