DeRace (DERC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.40 Million

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.22 or 0.00012719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeRace has a market cap of $246.81 million and $20.40 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeRace has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00069552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00072033 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.14 or 0.07442724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00087444 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,175.52 or 0.99001913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,200,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

