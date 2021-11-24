DerivaDAO Price Tops $4.89 on Top Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00008636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $127.62 million and approximately $690,423.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00071094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.95 or 0.07393075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,443.53 or 0.99664675 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

