Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.66

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.66 and last traded at $46.66, with a volume of 176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on DWVYF shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

