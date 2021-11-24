Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $38.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s current price.

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Shares of PSTG opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

