Dev Protocol Price Reaches $2.99 on Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00005281 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $71,511.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.12 or 0.00831884 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

