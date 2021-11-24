Devery One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,503.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Devery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a market cap of $279,877.95 and approximately $6,503.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00248137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,627,107.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00045252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00087440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

