DFI.Money (YFII) Reaches Market Cap of $146.10 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $146.10 million and $27.56 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for about $3,785.41 or 0.06533872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00246427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00087605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.