DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $269.23

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.23 ($3.52) and traded as high as GBX 271.50 ($3.55). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.43), with a volume of 169,750 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of £670.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 269.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%.

About DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.