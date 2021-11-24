DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Reaches Market Cap of $3.26 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $3.26 million and $274,678.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.67 or 0.07417788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,551.24 or 0.99790297 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

