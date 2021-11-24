dHedge DAO Market Cap Reaches $17.11 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $17.11 million and approximately $792,413.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.00250342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,608,551% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00045060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00085839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,946,352 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

