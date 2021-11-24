DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHT. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. DHT has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $947.93 million, a P/E ratio of -277.50 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHT will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

