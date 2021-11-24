Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Increased to Hold at Investec

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO opened at $207.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $210.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 71.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 199,894 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.