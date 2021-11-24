Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Increased to Hold at Investec

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DEO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.
NYSE:DEO opened at $207.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $210.15.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
