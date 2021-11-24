Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report sales of $66.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.22 million to $67.76 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $206.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.83 million to $208.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $305.73 million, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSX shares. BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.53 million, a PE ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 69,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 82,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 51,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

