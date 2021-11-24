Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report sales of $66.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.22 million to $67.76 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $206.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.83 million to $208.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $305.73 million, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSX shares. BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.53 million, a PE ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 69,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 82,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 51,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.