Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $165.11 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

