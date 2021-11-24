DigitalBits Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.23 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $616.40 million and $3.23 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $210.59 or 0.00364697 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012312 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005570 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000171 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

