DigitalNote (XDN) Market Cap Hits $8.06 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and $29,978.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.19 or 0.00423776 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,066,952,232 coins and its circulating supply is 7,926,683,443 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

