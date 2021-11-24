DigixDAO Market Cap Reaches $66.80 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $821.51 or 0.01435424 BTC on exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $66.80 million and approximately $126,062.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.69 or 0.00361146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045793 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00240211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00087930 BTC.

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 81,314 coins. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

