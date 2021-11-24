Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Dillard’s worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

NYSE:DDS opened at $410.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.28. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.77%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

