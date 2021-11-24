Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Hits New 12-Month High at $416.71

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $416.71 and last traded at $410.15, with a volume of 503705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $378.88.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.40.

The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.44 and a 200-day moving average of $198.28.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Dillard’s by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

