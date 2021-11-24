Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Discovery by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Discovery by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Discovery by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

