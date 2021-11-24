DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,759,000 after purchasing an additional 317,551 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after purchasing an additional 797,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,384 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after acquiring an additional 259,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

DISH Network stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.