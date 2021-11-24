DMScript 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,191.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $233,196.12 and approximately $3,191.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.67 or 0.07417788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,551.24 or 0.99790297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

