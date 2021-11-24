Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will announce sales of $29.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the highest is $30.70 million. Docebo posted sales of $18.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $104.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $105.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.93 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. Docebo has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

