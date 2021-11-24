Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$95.90.

DCBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

DCBO opened at C$87.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$98.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$83.15. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$47.22 and a twelve month high of C$117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -139.55.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

