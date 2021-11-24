Dock Price Tops $0.0900 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Dock has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $66.15 million and $33.72 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.61 or 0.00361336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00244419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00087453 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 865,996,283 coins and its circulating supply is 734,764,580 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

