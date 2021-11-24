Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $171.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.72. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

