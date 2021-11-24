Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $132.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after buying an additional 1,865,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

