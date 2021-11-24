Donaldson (DCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Donaldson to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donaldson stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. Donaldson has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

