Donegal Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Donegal Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

DGICA opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 278.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 55,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 111.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,689 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.