DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells $4,132,480.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $4,132,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $4,192,100.00.

DASH traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $184.93. 4,191,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,607. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion and a PE ratio of -51.23. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DoorDash by 53.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 14,764.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $348,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.