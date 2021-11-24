DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang Sells 55,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $11,178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.67, for a total transaction of $11,806,850.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.93. 4,191,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,607. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

