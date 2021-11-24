Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report $233.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.20 million to $240.36 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $215.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $902.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $919.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $967.32 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $993.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

