DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.89

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 3019588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

DOYU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $947.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.86.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,037,000 after acquiring an additional 628,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 846.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,938 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 445,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 527,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.