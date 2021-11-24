Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Capitalization Tops $47.89 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 24th. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $47.89 million and $318,199.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dragonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00045711 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.00240764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011900 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,374,090 coins. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

