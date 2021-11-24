Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.05 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and $321,074.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

