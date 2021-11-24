Dvision Network (DVI) Price Hits $2.25 on Major Exchanges

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00003877 BTC on exchanges. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $600.21 million and $48.58 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00247436 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00087519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,596,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

