DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.58 ($48.39).

Several research firms have commented on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of DWS stock opened at €35.70 ($40.57) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 12-month high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of €36.63 and a 200-day moving average of €38.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

