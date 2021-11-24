Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

NYSE:DY opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.