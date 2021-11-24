Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $115.00 at DA Davidson

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of DY stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

