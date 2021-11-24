Dynamic (DYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.90 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $321.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,858.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.01 or 0.07476938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.74 or 0.00378064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.57 or 0.01069113 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00084282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.19 or 0.00423776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.40 or 0.00443154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005888 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

