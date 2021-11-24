e-Money (NGM) Price Down 0.7% This Week

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. e-Money has a total market cap of $16.24 million and approximately $226,138.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001445 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.33 or 0.07403537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00086370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,461.30 or 0.99306324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

