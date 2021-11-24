Earnbase (ENB) Price Down 29.6% This Week

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $264,006.42 and approximately $1,889.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Earnbase has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00003759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00067755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00088428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.20 or 0.07426146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,124.15 or 1.00516533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com

