EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post $106.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.30 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $415.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $443.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $455.04 million, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $486.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.20.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 42,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EGP opened at $208.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.80. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $130.93 and a 12-month high of $208.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.