EasyFi 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.65 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for $3.99 or 0.00007028 BTC on major exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00249905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,631,271.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00085788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EasyFi

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

