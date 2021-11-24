easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $900.00.

ESYJY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 target price for the company.

ESYJY opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. easyJet has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.5097 per share. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

