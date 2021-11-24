Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $6,333,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.43. 5,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,692. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

