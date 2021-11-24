Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.45

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and traded as low as $16.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 296,537 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 569,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,553,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

