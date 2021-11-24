Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $4,253,979.24 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ecolab stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.35. 616,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,572. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day moving average of $219.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ecolab by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

