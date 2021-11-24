Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $4,253,979.24 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ecolab stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.35. 616,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,572. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day moving average of $219.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ecolab by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
